Left Menu

Beypore to Shine as International Tourism Gem at Global Meet

Beypore, a historic and culturally rich area in Kerala, will be declared an international tourism destination at the Global Responsible Tourism Meet. This milestone marks Kerala's progress as a sustainable tourism hub. The project boosts the local economy and empowers women through numerous Responsible Tourism initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:53 IST
Beypore to Shine as International Tourism Gem at Global Meet
  • Country:
  • India

At the upcoming Global Responsible Tourism Meet on February 7 and 8, Beypore will be declared an international tourism destination, said Kerala Tourism officials. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the event, aiming to spotlight Beypore's history and cultural heritage.

Organised by the State Tourism Department and the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society, the conference highlights Beypore's vibrant tourism offerings. Once a global maritime trade hub, Beypore now attracts tourists with its picturesque beaches, ecological wonders, and rich history, nestled along the Arabian Sea and Chaliyar River.

The Beypore tourism project, infused with Rs 50 lakh for its first phase and another Rs 100 lakh for 2025-26, enhances local economies, job creation, and women's empowerment. Recognized globally for its responsible tourism model, Beypore continues to draw accolades and inspire future tourism initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026