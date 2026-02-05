Beypore to Shine as International Tourism Gem at Global Meet

At the upcoming Global Responsible Tourism Meet on February 7 and 8, Beypore will be declared an international tourism destination, said Kerala Tourism officials. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the event, aiming to spotlight Beypore's history and cultural heritage.

Organised by the State Tourism Department and the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society, the conference highlights Beypore's vibrant tourism offerings. Once a global maritime trade hub, Beypore now attracts tourists with its picturesque beaches, ecological wonders, and rich history, nestled along the Arabian Sea and Chaliyar River.

The Beypore tourism project, infused with Rs 50 lakh for its first phase and another Rs 100 lakh for 2025-26, enhances local economies, job creation, and women's empowerment. Recognized globally for its responsible tourism model, Beypore continues to draw accolades and inspire future tourism initiatives.

