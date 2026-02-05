Left Menu

'Farzi 2: Shahid Kapoor Hints at Sequel with New Instagram Post'

Fans of Shahid Kapoor's thriller series 'Farzi' may soon enjoy its sequel. Kapoor's Instagram hints at the start of the second season's shoot, although no official announcement has been made yet. The cast features prominent actors, with a plot centered around con artistry and an intense law enforcement pursuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:11 IST
Actor Shahid Kapoor (Image source: Shahid's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Fans eagerly awaiting the sequel to Shahid Kapoor's thriller series 'Farzi' might finally have something to cheer about. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday, sparking excitement by revealing that the much-anticipated second season could soon be in production.

In a suggestive post, Kapoor shared a photo flaunting a haircut identical to the one his character, Sunny, wore in the first season. The caption, 'SUNNY days back soon...', hinted at the return of his role in the popular Prime Video series.

While the show's creators have yet to officially greenlight 'Farzi 2', they haven't dismissed the possibility of its return. Discussing the potential sequel, Kapoor previously mentioned the lengthy production process, including global distribution in multiple languages, which could mean fans might have to wait another year or two for its release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

