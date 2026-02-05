Odisha CM Declares 'Godaan' Film Tax-Free

In a significant cultural gesture, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced that the Hindi feature film 'Godaan' will be tax-free across the state. This announcement came shortly after an exclusive screening at his official residence, marking a notable encouragement for the film's thematic values.

CM Majhi, visibly moved by the film, highlighted its importance in bridging generational gaps and reinforcing 'Sanatan Dharma'. He emphasized that 'Godaan' serves as a family-oriented film with deep-rooted social values that contribute to cultural and social awareness.

Apart from the film announcement, Majhi declared plans to establish a cow research center in the state, aligning with the film's thematic undercurrents. The film, set to release on February 6, was praised for its cultural impact, and youth have been encouraged by Majhi to engage with such enriching content.

(With inputs from agencies.)