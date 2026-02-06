Malayalam Actor Maniyanpilla Raju Booked in Trivandrum Accident Involving Youths

A road accident in Thiruvananthapuram has led to legal repercussions for Malayalam actor-producer Maniyanpilla Raju. The incident, which occurred late last night, involved a collision between Raju's car and a motorcycle, resulting in injuries to two youths.

The Museum Police have registered an FIR under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act after Raju's vehicle reportedly struck the motorcycle around 9:30 pm near Trivandrum Club at Vazhuthacaud. The injured, identified as Sooraj and Nidev, have sustained significant injuries and were rushed for medical treatment.

Authorities state that Maniyanpilla Raju did not stop immediately after the collision. The actor was arrested, taken for a mandatory medical examination, and later released on bail. With a notable career in Malayalam cinema, Raju is well-known for films like 'Boeing Boeing' and 'Chithram'.

(With inputs from agencies.)