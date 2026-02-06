Left Menu

Ronald Hicks: A New Era for New York's Catholic Leadership

Ronald Hicks will be installed as the 11th archbishop of New York. The ceremony at St. Patrick's Cathedral will draw diverse attendees. Hicks, influenced by Pope Leo XI, aims to promote a missionary church and engage the broader community. He replaces Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:24 IST
On Friday, Ronald Hicks will be officially installed as the 11th archbishop of New York during a ceremony at Manhattan's iconic St. Patrick's Cathedral. The prestigious event is set to welcome an array of dignitaries and laypeople to celebrate this significant transition in the church's leadership.

Ronald Hicks, formerly the bishop of Joliet, Illinois, outlined his vision for the archdiocese in a briefing held on Thursday. He emphasized themes of gratitude, missionary discipleship, and bridging communities, consistent with the guidance of Pope Leo XI. The archdiocese encompasses Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island, and seven northern New York counties, serving approximately 2.5 million Catholics.

This leadership change marks a new chapter for the U.S. Catholic Church, now steered by the first American pope, Chicago-born Leo XI. This transition calls for collaboration across diverse sectors and reflects a readiness to address contemporary social issues, including immigration. Hicks noted the importance of dialogue and collaboration for the common good amid political differences.

