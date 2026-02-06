Left Menu

Namita Gokhale Honored with Bhartendu Harishchandra Lifetime Achievement Award

Acclaimed author Namita Gokhale has been awarded the Bhartendu Harishchandra Lifetime Achievement Award at the Banaras Lit Fest. Celebrated for her significant contribution to Indian literature, Gokhale expressed gratitude for the award recognizing her influence across languages and genres. Notably, she won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2021.

Renowned author Namita Gokhale, celebrated for her extensive contributions to Indian literature, has been awarded the prestigious Bhartendu Harishchandra Lifetime Achievement Award. The announcement came from the organisers of the Banaras Lit Fest, highlighting Gokhale's profound impact on literature through her multifaceted works.

Gokhale, who co-founded the Jaipur Literature Festival, expressed her gratitude for the accolade that pays homage to her influence over several languages, generations, and genres. 'It is an emotional honor,' Gokhale stated, emphasizing the importance of platforms like the Banaras Lit Fest that promote literary dialogue and creativity.

With a repertoire of 26 books, including the critically acclaimed 'Things to Leave Behind,' Gokhale's work continues to resonate with readers. Her narratives, rooted in traditional values yet attuned to contemporary realities, underscore her standing in the literary community.

