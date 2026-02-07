From Reel to Real: Celina Jaitly's True-Life Fight Against Arbitrary Detention
Bollywood star Celina Jaitly is battling for her brother Vikrant's release from detention in the UAE. Facing personal struggles, including a troubled marriage, Jaitly says support came from strangers rather than friends. Her legal efforts have finally achieved progress, drawing public and industry support.
In a compelling blend of art and life, Bollywood star Celina Jaitly is undertaking a real-life battle mirroring the plot of a cinematic thriller. Her brother, Major (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, has been under arbitrary detention in the UAE for 17 months. Her plea for his release has become a fight against systemic challenges.
Jaitly's journey, fraught with personal complications, echoes the narrative of her 2024 film, 'Jigra'. Residing in Austria, she contended with a struggling marriage while striving to secure justice for Vikrant. Support from unexpected quarters propelled her determination to pursue legal avenues for his release.
Her brother's confinement has drawn attention within diplomatic and public spheres. Although initial isolation surrounded her, Jaitly's unwavering activism has now garnered the backing of film industry peers, including actor Preity Zinta. Her persistence has secured a crucial milestone: legal representation for Vikrant in the UAE.
Delhi HC Pushes for Legal Representation in UAE for Vikrant Jaitley