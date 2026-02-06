Healthcare Highlights: Market Moves and Legal Battles

The healthcare industry witnessed notable shifts as Novo Nordisk reported its first-ever sales drop of the Ozempic drug in China's competitive market. This decline marks a potential downturn in earnings for Novo due to rising price pressures.

Simultaneously, Molina Healthcare's unanticipated profit projections led to a significant 35% decline in their shares, as they plan to exit traditional Medicare plans. In legal news, Medtronic is ordered to pay $382 million to Applied Medical Resources over monopoly practices, mark a crucial antitrust legal battle.

Adding to the market dynamics, Hims & Hers' introduction of a low-cost Wegovy pill caused waves, resulting in Novo Nordisk considering legal action against them, pointing to potential patient risks. Meanwhile, concerns over contaminated baby formulas affected Nestle and Danone as they recalled products due to safety hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)