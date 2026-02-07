From Silver Screen Saga to Real-Life Drama: Celina Jaitly's Battle for Justice
Actor Celina Jaitly's life parallels a Bollywood thriller as she fights to free her brother, Vikrant Jaitly, from detention in the UAE. She left a troubled marriage to take up the cause, facing isolation and legal hurdles while seeking support from diplomatic and judicial channels in India.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood star Celina Jaitly is living a drama akin to a movie plot as she battles for her brother Vikrant's release from detention in the United Arab Emirates. The former Femina Miss India took immediate action despite her own struggles at home, leaving Austria under challenging circumstances.
Jaitly, who left cinema years ago to focus on family, found little support from friends and relatives when taking a stand for Vikrant. Legal struggles unfolded at home and abroad; she had to fight a court battle just to enter her Mumbai residence while pursuing legal avenues for Vikrant's release.
With the Delhi High Court allowing UAE-based legal representation, Jaitly continues to use every channel available, rallying support from the film industry and seeking diplomatic assistance. She remains determined to fight for her brother's freedom, emphasizing her heritage as a 'fourth-generation armed forces daughter.'
ALSO READ
Healthcare Highlights: Market Moves and Legal Battles
Novo Nordisk's Legal Battle Over Wegovy Counterfeit
Entertainment Buzz: AI-Driven Innovations, High-Stakes Movie Launches, and Dramatic Legal Battles
Tragic Death Sparks Legal Battle for Accountability in Nepal Unrest
IRS Officer Takes Netflix Show Legal Battle to Mumbai