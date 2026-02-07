Left Menu

Cortina's Flame: Sofia Goggia Lights Up the Olympic Spirit

Sofia Goggia had a pivotal role in Italy securing the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. At the opening ceremony, Goggia lit the cauldron in Cortina, symbolizing her connection to the event. Her 2019 pitch alongside Michela Moioli was crucial in winning the bid against Sweden. Goggia continues to impress in Alpine skiing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cortinadampezzo | Updated: 07-02-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 12:09 IST
Cortina's Flame: Sofia Goggia Lights Up the Olympic Spirit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sofia Goggia's influence in helping Italy secure the Milan Cortina Olympics was celebrated as she lit the cauldron in Cortina at the opening ceremony. Her presence alongside former skiing legends Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni in Milan highlighted the importance of her contributions.

In 2019, Goggia, alongside snowboarder Michela Moioli, delivered an impactful speech for the International Olympic Committee, which played a crucial role in Italy's successful bid for the 2026 Games against a Swedish proposal. Their dynamic presentation swayed the committee with infectious energy.

Goggia, a former Olympic gold and silver medalist, has faced highs and lows in Cortina. She is set to compete for more medals on Sunday. The ceremony spotlighted other Italian sports icons, including Federica Brignone and Amos Mosaner, showcasing Italy's rich skiing legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
India-US Trade Boost: A New Era for Electronics and IP Cooperation

India-US Trade Boost: A New Era for Electronics and IP Cooperation

 Global
3
Karur Vysya Bank Inaugurates 900th Branch, Strengthens Nationwide Presence

Karur Vysya Bank Inaugurates 900th Branch, Strengthens Nationwide Presence

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over US-India Interim Trade Deal: 'Naam Narender, Kaam Surrender'

Controversy Erupts Over US-India Interim Trade Deal: 'Naam Narender, Kaam Su...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026