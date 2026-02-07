Cortina's Flame: Sofia Goggia Lights Up the Olympic Spirit

Sofia Goggia's influence in helping Italy secure the Milan Cortina Olympics was celebrated as she lit the cauldron in Cortina at the opening ceremony. Her presence alongside former skiing legends Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni in Milan highlighted the importance of her contributions.

In 2019, Goggia, alongside snowboarder Michela Moioli, delivered an impactful speech for the International Olympic Committee, which played a crucial role in Italy's successful bid for the 2026 Games against a Swedish proposal. Their dynamic presentation swayed the committee with infectious energy.

Goggia, a former Olympic gold and silver medalist, has faced highs and lows in Cortina. She is set to compete for more medals on Sunday. The ceremony spotlighted other Italian sports icons, including Federica Brignone and Amos Mosaner, showcasing Italy's rich skiing legacy.

