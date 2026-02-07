Left Menu

Foundation of Faith: President Murmu to Inaugurate Sri Jagannath Temple

President Droupadi Murmu will lay the foundation stone for the Sri Jagannath temple in a ceremony on February 26. The temple complex will also include a spiritual center, intended to be a hub for exploring spiritual sciences and cultural heritage. Construction progresses on this 2.5-acre landmark.

President Droupadi Murmu is set to lay the foundation stone for the Sri Jagannath Temple and Spiritual Centre on February 26. S K Behera, the managing trustee of the Sri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust, announced the President's role in the 'Bhoomi Pujan' or ground-breaking ceremony.

The spiritual center aims to be the cornerstone of this significant project, with the temple expected to be completed in about four years. The facility will offer students and scholars the opportunity to delve into spiritual sciences and cultural history, providing them with a strong moral and intellectual base for their future endeavors.

Situated on 2.5 acres, the temple will feature exquisite stonework and traditional architecture. Construction efforts are in full swing to meet project timelines. The roots of this initiative trace back to Droupadi Murmu's tenure as the Governor of Jharkhand, when the land was allocated. Local officials are preparing for Murmu's visit with meetings chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi.

