Left Menu

Celebrating Tamil Heritage: Bridging Cultures Between India and Malaysia

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Kuala Lumpur for celebrating Tamil heritage. Modi highlighted the historical bonds between India and Malaysia, emphasizing the Indian diaspora's role. A Thiruvalluvar Centre is to be established in Malaysia to promote cultural ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:34 IST
Celebrating Tamil Heritage: Bridging Cultures Between India and Malaysia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commendation of Tamil heritage during a community event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Modi's address underscored the deep historical and cultural bonds between India and Malaysia, spotlighting the Indian diaspora as a cultural bridge.

Modi's remarks celebrated Tamil heritage by stating, "Tamil is India's gift to the world. Tamil literature is eternal, and Tamil culture is global." These statements were warmly received by the audience and shared by Radhakrishnan on social media.

The Indian Prime Minister announced that a Thiruvalluvar Centre would be established in Malaysia to further the reach of Tamil thought and highlight the important cultural contributions of Tamil heritage, reflecting India's dedication to strengthening international cultural connections.

TRENDING

1
India's Bold Step: Semiconductor Mission 2.0 Aims for Innovation and Talent

India's Bold Step: Semiconductor Mission 2.0 Aims for Innovation and Talent

 Global
2
Justice After 15 Years: Convictions in Sub-Inspector's Murder

Justice After 15 Years: Convictions in Sub-Inspector's Murder

 India
3
Suryakumar's Heroics Steer India to Victory in T20 World Cup Opener

Suryakumar's Heroics Steer India to Victory in T20 World Cup Opener

 Global
4
Cultural Ties Shine as PM Modi Visits Malaysia

Cultural Ties Shine as PM Modi Visits Malaysia

 Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026