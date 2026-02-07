Celebrating Tamil Heritage: Bridging Cultures Between India and Malaysia
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Kuala Lumpur for celebrating Tamil heritage. Modi highlighted the historical bonds between India and Malaysia, emphasizing the Indian diaspora's role. A Thiruvalluvar Centre is to be established in Malaysia to promote cultural ties.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commendation of Tamil heritage during a community event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Modi's address underscored the deep historical and cultural bonds between India and Malaysia, spotlighting the Indian diaspora as a cultural bridge.
Modi's remarks celebrated Tamil heritage by stating, "Tamil is India's gift to the world. Tamil literature is eternal, and Tamil culture is global." These statements were warmly received by the audience and shared by Radhakrishnan on social media.
The Indian Prime Minister announced that a Thiruvalluvar Centre would be established in Malaysia to further the reach of Tamil thought and highlight the important cultural contributions of Tamil heritage, reflecting India's dedication to strengthening international cultural connections.