Celebrating Tamil Heritage: Bridging Cultures Between India and Malaysia

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commendation of Tamil heritage during a community event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Modi's address underscored the deep historical and cultural bonds between India and Malaysia, spotlighting the Indian diaspora as a cultural bridge.

Modi's remarks celebrated Tamil heritage by stating, "Tamil is India's gift to the world. Tamil literature is eternal, and Tamil culture is global." These statements were warmly received by the audience and shared by Radhakrishnan on social media.

The Indian Prime Minister announced that a Thiruvalluvar Centre would be established in Malaysia to further the reach of Tamil thought and highlight the important cultural contributions of Tamil heritage, reflecting India's dedication to strengthening international cultural connections.