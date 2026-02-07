Laura Dern: How Height Shaped Her Hollywood Journey

Celebrated actress Laura Dern recently shared insights on how her height has impacted her career in Hollywood. Standing at 5 feet 11 inches tall, Dern revealed that her 'radically tall torso' often worked against her when auditioning for roles in the industry.

In a conversation with The Independent, Dern recalled reaching her current height at just 12 years old, even as she began her acting journey. Throughout her career, Dern acknowledged being turned down for roles due to her stature, jokingly estimating around 150 rejections because of it. Despite these setbacks, she expressed gratitude for opportunities like working with actor Will Arnett, whose height complemented hers in the film Is This Thing On?.

The two actors' similar heights allowed for a unique on-screen chemistry, as Dern noted the significance of making eye contact with a co-star. Beyond acting, Dern's physical attributes have also served her well on the fashion runway, as evidenced by her debut at Paris Fashion Week's Gabriela Hearst show, where she garnered significant attention.

