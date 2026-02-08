Southern Command's Dynamic Display: From Defense to Healthcare

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, head of the Indian Army's Southern Command, recently conducted a critical operational review in Gujarat, emphasizing preparedness along the Creek and Kutch sectors. The review included overseeing a major Defence of Gujarat Exercise, showcasing the armed forces' readiness, multi-agency coordination, and rapid response skills in challenging conditions.

The exercise validated the Southern Command's abilities to protect national interests across Gujarat's complex operational areas. In a gesture of extending military reach beyond traditional roles, at Bhuj Military Station, a mega surgical eye camp was launched. This initiative, with support from top ophthalmic specialists, screened over 2,500 patients from remote villages, positively impacting over 200 through surgical interventions.

In Ahmedabad, the visit furthered community ties with Lieutenant General Seth and Regional President Komal Seth honoring military families. The festivities concluded with 'Shaurya Sandhya', featuring fashion and cultural performances, reflecting the strong bond between the army and the citizens as part of the broader vision for a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)