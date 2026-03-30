Drone Attack Sparks Chaos in Taganrog
A Ukrainian drone attack in the Russian city of Taganrog has killed one person and caused multiple fires and damage to homes and industries. Emergency crews are managing the fallout with local evacuations in response to falling debris. Eight individuals were reported injured in the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 03:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 03:36 IST
A Ukrainian drone attack resulted in the death of one person, incited fires, and caused damage to homes and industries in Taganrog, southern Russia, according to local officials.
The regional governor, Yuri Slyusar, stated that the air defense units acted after falling drone debris prompted local evacuations. Taganrog's Mayor, Svetlana Kambulova, acknowledged the significant damage caused.
Emergency crews responded to 49 incidents, with eight people injured. The attack emphasizes the ongoing tensions on the border with Ukraine.
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