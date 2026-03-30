Crisis in the Middle East: Death Tolls Rise Amid Iran War

Thousands have been killed in the escalating Middle East conflict triggered by U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran starting February 28. In retaliation, Iran has targeted Israel, U.S. bases, and Gulf States, with a new front opening in Lebanon.

According to the U.S.-based rights group HRANA, 3,461 have died in Iran, including 1,551 civilians. Meanwhile, Lebanon has reported 1,238 deaths, with conflicts primarily involving Hezbollah.

As regional skirmishes intensify, Iraq has witnessed 100 fatalities, while other nations, including Israel, UAE, and Qatar, have also reported losses. Hostilities show no signs of ending as military actions continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)