Crisis in the Middle East: Death Tolls Rise Amid Iran War
The Iran war, which started when the U.S. and Israel hit Iran, has resulted in thousands of deaths across the Middle East. The conflict has severely impacted several countries, with significant casualties reported in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and other regions, as hostilities continue to escalate.
Thousands have been killed in the escalating Middle East conflict triggered by U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran starting February 28. In retaliation, Iran has targeted Israel, U.S. bases, and Gulf States, with a new front opening in Lebanon.
According to the U.S.-based rights group HRANA, 3,461 have died in Iran, including 1,551 civilians. Meanwhile, Lebanon has reported 1,238 deaths, with conflicts primarily involving Hezbollah.
As regional skirmishes intensify, Iraq has witnessed 100 fatalities, while other nations, including Israel, UAE, and Qatar, have also reported losses. Hostilities show no signs of ending as military actions continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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Iran threatens to attack homes of US and Israeli 'commanders and political officials' in the region, reports AP.