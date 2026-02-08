Left Menu

Thriving Visitor Attraction: Nahargarh Biological Park’s Wild Success

Nahargarh Biological Park has become a top tourist spot, attracting over 57,000 visitors in the first month of 2026. The park's lion and tiger safaris are the main draws, featuring majestic wildlife encounters. Over 3,000 tourists visited on a recent holiday weekend, boosting its popularity further.

Jaipur | Updated: 08-02-2026 23:29 IST
  India

In a significant boost to tourism, Nahargarh Biological Park has drawn over 57,000 visitors within the opening 39 days of 2026, forest department officials reported. The surge aligns with heightened interest in the park's lion and tiger safaris.

The Assistant Conservator of Forests, Devendra Singh Rathore, highlighted the holiday as a catalyst for the increased footfall, noting that 3,177 tourists thronged the park on a single Sunday.

The lion and tiger safari experiences, involving close-up wildlife interactions, captivated visitors, with 284 individuals enjoying the thrilling experience. Majestic lion movements and tiger roars significantly enhanced visitor excitement, Rathore emphasized.

