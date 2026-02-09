Left Menu

The Olympic Pin Craze: A Tradition of Unity Amid Rivalries

Before American skier Lindsey Vonn's crash, Iranian coach Mitra Kalhor called her a 'superhero' and highlighted the Olympic tradition of pin trading as a symbol of unity. Athletes and fans eagerly exchanged pins, even among nations like Iran and the U.S., emphasizing camaraderie and shared experiences at the Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cortinadampezzo | Updated: 09-02-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 09:36 IST
At the Olympic Games in Cortina, camaraderie often transcends political differences, as demonstrated by the fervor for pin trading among athletes and nations. Despite a heartbreaking crash, U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn received admiration from Iran's coach Mitra Kalhor, labeling her a 'superhero.'

Pin trading is an age-old Olympic tradition reaching back to 1896, where athletes, coaches, and even volunteers exchange national pins. Iran's pins, hailing from a country sparingly represented, became highly sought-after, highlighting the inclusive spirit of international sports.

The Games become a melting pot where diplomacy is conducted through these small tokens. Even athletes like American bobsledder Boone Niederhofer pursue rare pins, while Canada's team shows off unique designs. This energetic, cultural exchange symbolizes the unity and Olympic spirit thriving amid individual backstories and sportsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

