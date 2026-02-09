Left Menu

Discovering Identity Through Music: 'Bandwaale' Premieres on Prime Video

'Bandwaale', a Hindi musical series, debuts on Prime Video, featuring Zahan Kapoor and Shalini Pandey. It follows Mariam, a poet sharing work online as she seeks independence. Created by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire, the show blends music, friendship, and self-discovery in Ratlam.

  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated Prime Video original series 'Bandwaale' is set to premiere, promising viewers a heartfelt narrative rooted in music and self-exploration. The show features a dynamic ensemble cast, starring Zahan Kapoor, Shalini Pandey, and Swanand Kirkire, under the creative direction of Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire.

Set in the quaint town of Ratlam, the series centers around Mariam, a young poetess who anonymously publishes her poetry online. Her journey, supported by bandmates Robo and DJ Psycho, explores themes of identity, creativity, and friendship, brought to life through the original music of Yashraj Mukhate.

'Bandwaale' aims to captivate audiences with its relatable storytelling and universal themes. The series marks another successful collaboration between Prime Video and OML Entertainment, championing creator-first narratives and showcasing the beauty of self-discovery against the backdrop of music and camaraderie.

