Discovering Identity Through Music: 'Bandwaale' Premieres on Prime Video

The highly anticipated Prime Video original series 'Bandwaale' is set to premiere, promising viewers a heartfelt narrative rooted in music and self-exploration. The show features a dynamic ensemble cast, starring Zahan Kapoor, Shalini Pandey, and Swanand Kirkire, under the creative direction of Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire.

Set in the quaint town of Ratlam, the series centers around Mariam, a young poetess who anonymously publishes her poetry online. Her journey, supported by bandmates Robo and DJ Psycho, explores themes of identity, creativity, and friendship, brought to life through the original music of Yashraj Mukhate.

'Bandwaale' aims to captivate audiences with its relatable storytelling and universal themes. The series marks another successful collaboration between Prime Video and OML Entertainment, championing creator-first narratives and showcasing the beauty of self-discovery against the backdrop of music and camaraderie.