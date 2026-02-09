Trade Turmoil: DMK MP Criticizes India's US Trade Deal
DMK's P Wilson slammed the Indian government for a perceived capitulation to the US over a trade deal, citing potential harm to domestic industries. He criticized the commitment to purchase $500 billion in US exports and the imbalance in tariffs that could disadvantage India's manufacturers and farmers.
In a heated debate on the Union Budget 2026-27, DMK Rajya Sabha member P Wilson accused the government of capitulating to the US over a new trade deal. He contended that the agreement was lopsided, with tariffs severely impacting Indian manufacturers and farmers.
Wilson questioned the rationale behind India's commitment to buy USD 500 billion of American exports over five years, considering previous bilateral trade figures significantly lower. He expressed concerns about the negative impacts on domestic products.
While BJP's Arun Singh praised India's growing global trade prominence, Wilson demanded transparency from the government on the deal's specifics, urging the nation to scrutinize its effects on local industries amidst ongoing trade policy debates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
