Trade Turmoil: DMK MP Criticizes India's US Trade Deal

In a heated debate on the Union Budget 2026-27, DMK Rajya Sabha member P Wilson accused the government of capitulating to the US over a new trade deal. He contended that the agreement was lopsided, with tariffs severely impacting Indian manufacturers and farmers.

Wilson questioned the rationale behind India's commitment to buy USD 500 billion of American exports over five years, considering previous bilateral trade figures significantly lower. He expressed concerns about the negative impacts on domestic products.

While BJP's Arun Singh praised India's growing global trade prominence, Wilson demanded transparency from the government on the deal's specifics, urging the nation to scrutinize its effects on local industries amidst ongoing trade policy debates.

