Telangana CM Criticizes Central Government on Fund Allocation Before Elections

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Central government on Monday, accusing it of discriminating against southern states in fund allocation. As municipal elections near, he highlighted Telangana's exclusion from major projects, despite assurances from Union ministers.

Reddy highlighted that while states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh receive favorable fund contributions, Union ministers Bandi Sanjay Kumar and G Kishan Reddy failed to secure similar benefits for Telangana. He expressed concerns over unfulfilled promises, including Modi's 2014 pledge for the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Reddy also criticized BJP leaders for unkept promises, referencing the BJP's assurance to Hyderabad flood victims and the unmet expectations related to major projects like Pranahita-Chevella. As central ministers promise development funds, he questioned if they can be trusted before the February 11 municipal elections.