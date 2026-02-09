Left Menu

Telangana CM Criticizes Central Government on Fund Allocation Before Elections

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has accused the central government of neglecting southern states in fund allocation, alleging discrimination against Telangana. He criticized Union ministers for failing to secure additional projects for the state, questioning the trustworthiness of government promises as the municipal elections approach.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Central government on Monday, accusing it of discriminating against southern states in fund allocation. As municipal elections near, he highlighted Telangana's exclusion from major projects, despite assurances from Union ministers.

Reddy highlighted that while states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh receive favorable fund contributions, Union ministers Bandi Sanjay Kumar and G Kishan Reddy failed to secure similar benefits for Telangana. He expressed concerns over unfulfilled promises, including Modi's 2014 pledge for the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Reddy also criticized BJP leaders for unkept promises, referencing the BJP's assurance to Hyderabad flood victims and the unmet expectations related to major projects like Pranahita-Chevella. As central ministers promise development funds, he questioned if they can be trusted before the February 11 municipal elections.

