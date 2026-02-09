Sacred Laddu Scandal: CBI Confirms Adulteration

The President of the Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad, Srinivasananda Saraswati, has accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of confirming adulteration in the famed Tirupati laddus.

According to the CBI report, laddus worth an estimated Rs 20 crore were tainted, allegedly with chemicals and impure ghee. This revelation has sparked concerns among devotees who consider the laddu to be sacred.

Saraswati has pointed an accusatory finger at what he describes as a 'food mafia' responsible for the adulteration and demanded swift governmental action. He warned that those involved could face divine retribution from Lord Venkateswara, should justice not be served.