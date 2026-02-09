Left Menu

Sacred Laddu Scandal: CBI Confirms Adulteration

Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad president Srinivasananda Saraswati has alleged that CBI's report confirms the adulteration of Tirupati laddus, worth Rs 20 crore, involving ghee and chemicals. He claims a 'food mafia' is responsible and urges government action, warning of potential consequences for devotees consuming the laddus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The President of the Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad, Srinivasananda Saraswati, has accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of confirming adulteration in the famed Tirupati laddus.

According to the CBI report, laddus worth an estimated Rs 20 crore were tainted, allegedly with chemicals and impure ghee. This revelation has sparked concerns among devotees who consider the laddu to be sacred.

Saraswati has pointed an accusatory finger at what he describes as a 'food mafia' responsible for the adulteration and demanded swift governmental action. He warned that those involved could face divine retribution from Lord Venkateswara, should justice not be served.

