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Breaking Ground: Progress in DRC Conflict Talks

Representatives from the Democratic Republic of Congo's government and the rebel alliance Alliance Fleuve Congo have taken significant steps towards peace. During a recent Swiss meeting, both parties agreed on humanitarian access, judicial protection, overseeing ceasefire, and prisoner release, pledging to avoid harming civilians and aid workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 02:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 02:58 IST
Breaking Ground: Progress in DRC Conflict Talks
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In a significant development towards peace, the Democratic Republic of Congo's government and the rebel group Alliance Fleuve Congo have advanced talks on humanitarian assistance and security protocols.

The meeting, held in Switzerland, resulted in an agreement to abstain from attacks on civilians and ensure unhindered passage for humanitarian operations.

Both parties, in a joint statement with the U.S. State Department, reiterated their commitment to a ceasefire, judicial defense, and the release of prisoners to further stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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