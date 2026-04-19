Obama and Mamdani Unite to Inspire Young Minds

Former US President Barack Obama and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani made a joint public appearance at a childcare center on Saturday, engaging in activities with preschoolers. The event was seen as symbolic of Mamdani's progressive agenda and commitment to New York City's working class.

Mamdani, who has been in office for just over 100 days, is also focusing on building relationships across political lines, including with Republican President Donald Trump. While the meeting with Obama was amicable, Mamdani's interactions with Trump have recently become strained.

Trump criticized Mamdani's policies on Truth Social, asserting they were detrimental to New York and threatening to withdraw federal funding. The mayor has maintained efforts to work collaboratively with both parties to address the issues facing his city.

(With inputs from agencies.)