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Royal Armed Forces March to Champions League Final

Morocco's Royal Armed Forces advanced to the African Champions League final, despite a 1-0 loss to Renaissance Berkane in the second leg. They won 2-1 on aggregate and will face South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns next month. Sundowns defeated Tunisia's Esperance 2-0 on aggregate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berkane | Updated: 19-04-2026 02:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 02:40 IST
Royal Armed Forces March to Champions League Final
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Morocco's Royal Armed Forces have secured a place in the African Champions League final, advancing on a 2-1 aggregate despite a narrow 1-0 defeat to fellow Moroccan team Renaissance Berkane in their second-leg clash.

Berkane, who were making their debut in this prestigious competition, managed to score a penalty through Yassine Labhiri in the 57th minute but could not find the elusive second goal required to push the match into a penalty shootout.

The Royal Armed Forces will now face Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, who achieved a 2-0 aggregate victory over Tunisia's Esperance, with the first leg set for May 15 and the return leg in Rabat a week later. Notably, this marks the first time since 1985 that the Royal Armed Forces have reached the continent's club competition final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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