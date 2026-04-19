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Entertainment Highlights: Streaming Changes, Film Debuts, and Cultural Collaborations

The entertainment world witnesses significant shifts with Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings stepping down, Nathalie Baye's passing, and dynamic cultural events like a planned Kpop festival. Meanwhile, industry giants announce exciting cinematic ventures. In addition, Meta plans layoffs while controversies surrounding Kanye West performances carry on.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 02:29 IST
Entertainment Highlights: Streaming Changes, Film Debuts, and Cultural Collaborations
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In a major shift for the streaming world, Netflix's co-founder Reed Hastings is stepping down from his role as chairman amidst a competitive landscape and the fallout from a delayed merger with Warner Bros Discovery. The company now seeks new growth strategies to combat slowing sales.

In other news, French cinema icon Nathalie Baye has died at 77, leaving behind a legacy that includes collaborations with Steven Spielberg. The world of Kpop is buzzing with plans from leading agencies to create a Coachella-style festival, aiming to showcase Korean culture to a global audience.

Moreover, Meta is planning significant layoffs, and Kanye West faces cancellations for his concerts across Europe in the wake of past antisemitic comments. The film sector remains energetic with announcements including a big-budget adaptation of the Indian epic 'Ramayana' and the anticipated 'Avengers: Doomsday' featuring Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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