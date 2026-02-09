Indian Diaspora: Catalyst for UK's Economic and Cultural Dynamism
A new white paper highlights the positive impact of Indian migration on the UK's economy, emphasizing the diaspora's contributions to various sectors like health, engineering, and tech. The report advocates for strategic immigration policies aligning with workforce demands, promoting 'smarter migration' and deeper UK-India cooperation.
A recent white paper released in London underscores the valuable contributions of Indian migrants to the UK economy, highlighting their roles across critical sectors such as health, engineering, and technology.
Published by Aston University's India Centre and Here & Now 365, the paper examines four waves of Indian migration, focusing primarily on the post-Brexit phase. The report emphasizes 'smarter migration' by balancing job opportunities with systemic needs, advocating for strategic immigration policy reforms.
The document proposes strengthening UK-India ties through skills credentialing and trade agreements, viewing the Indian diaspora as instrumental in Britain's economic resilience and civic life.
