Exclusive Rights on 'Four Stars of Destiny' Memoir Highlighted Amid Unauthorised Circulation Claims

Amid reports of unauthorized copies of the memoir 'Four Stars of Destiny' in circulation, Penguin Random House India emphasized its exclusive rights to the memoir by former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. The publishing house clarified that the book has not been published yet.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR following allegations of illegal distribution of the manuscript in various formats. Penguin Random House stressed that no copies have been made available in print or digital form, calling any current circulation a violation of their copyright.

Legal remedies are being pursued to address the issue, as the memoir's content appears to have reached the hands of some, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who attempted to quote it in the Lok Sabha. An investigation is underway to understand the breach in publication.

