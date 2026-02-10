SpaceX Shifts Focus to Lunar City; Venus Lava Tube Discovery

SpaceX is prioritizing the development of a 'self-growing city' on the moon, with potential completion in less than a decade, according to Elon Musk. Despite plans for a Martian city within five to seven years, Musk emphasized the moon's strategic importance for civilization's future on his social media platform, X.

In another revelation from the cosmos, radar data from NASA's Magellan spacecraft has identified an underground lava tube on Venus. This discovery is the first of its kind on our neighboring planet and reflects similar geological structures found on Earth, the moon, and possibly Mars.

These insights underline SpaceX's evolving priorities in space exploration and expand our understanding of geophysical processes beyond Earth, pointing to exciting challenges and opportunities for humankind in the near future.

