Britain Urges Israel to Reverse West Bank Expansion Decision

In a coordinated international response, Britain has echoed Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates' disapproval of Israel's controversial decision to expand its control over the West Bank.

The British government has expressed strong condemnation of Israel's Security Cabinet's decision, describing the move as inconsistent with international law and calling for an immediate reversal.

Critics argue that Israel's settlement expansion efforts could signify steps toward annexation, prompting widespread calls for Israel to halt any unilateral changes to Palestine's geographic or demographic make-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)