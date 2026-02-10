Left Menu

Britain Urges Israel to Reverse West Bank Expansion Decision

The UK has joined Saudi Arabia and the UAE in criticizing Israel's decision to expand control over the West Bank. Britain strongly condemns the move, citing international law, and calls on Israel to reverse its actions immediately due to concerns over potential annexation of occupied territories.

London | Updated: 10-02-2026 02:42 IST
  Country:
  United Kingdom

In a coordinated international response, Britain has echoed Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates' disapproval of Israel's controversial decision to expand its control over the West Bank.

The British government has expressed strong condemnation of Israel's Security Cabinet's decision, describing the move as inconsistent with international law and calling for an immediate reversal.

Critics argue that Israel's settlement expansion efforts could signify steps toward annexation, prompting widespread calls for Israel to halt any unilateral changes to Palestine's geographic or demographic make-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

