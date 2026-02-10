Britain Urges Israel to Reverse West Bank Expansion Decision
The UK has joined Saudi Arabia and the UAE in criticizing Israel's decision to expand control over the West Bank. Britain strongly condemns the move, citing international law, and calls on Israel to reverse its actions immediately due to concerns over potential annexation of occupied territories.
In a coordinated international response, Britain has echoed Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates' disapproval of Israel's controversial decision to expand its control over the West Bank.
The British government has expressed strong condemnation of Israel's Security Cabinet's decision, describing the move as inconsistent with international law and calling for an immediate reversal.
Critics argue that Israel's settlement expansion efforts could signify steps toward annexation, prompting widespread calls for Israel to halt any unilateral changes to Palestine's geographic or demographic make-up.
