Cadillac F1 Team vs. Michael Bay: Legal Drama Unfolds

Cadillac's Formula 1 team is embroiled in a legal dispute with filmmaker Michael Bay, who claims unauthorized use of his ideas in a Super Bowl commercial. Bay seeks $1.5 million, alleging he was misled by Cadillac's CEO about using his creative concepts in the advertisement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-02-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 09:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a legal showdown that has captivated the entertainment and automotive worlds, Cadillac's Formula 1 team is facing allegations from renowned filmmaker Michael Bay. Bay claims his creative ideas were used without consent in a Super Bowl commercial, prompting a $1.5 million lawsuit.

Bay's lawsuit, filed on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, accuses Dan Towriss, Cadillac F1's principal owner and CEO, of initially showing enthusiasm for Bay's ideas before suddenly choosing an alternative direction. Cadillac swiftly responded, highlighting logistical issues with Bay's timeline as the reason for the shift.

As the dispute unfolds, Cadillac expresses confidence in swiftly resolving the matter while maintaining respect for Bay's talents. The advertisement in question featured an iconic speech by President Kennedy and was broadcasted during the Super Bowl, showcasing Cadillac's latest F1 car.

(With inputs from agencies.)

