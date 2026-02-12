CM Adityanath directs officials in Noida to complete projects on time

Left Menu

He reviewed the proposed development plan for the states first semiconductor park being set up by Foxconn Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd in 48 acres in Sector 28 E-01 under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority at an estimated cost of around Rs 4,000 crore, the statement said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-02-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 21:52 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district to maintain peace and security and ensure that all development projects are completed within stipulated timelines. During a review meeting with senior officials of the district administration, police and development authorities in Sector 38, the chief minister also stressed prompt resolution of public grievances and transparency in implementation of projects, according to an official statement. Adityanath was in Noida to attend a private event in Sector 29 earlier in the day, following which he held the review meeting. He reviewed the proposed development plan for the state's first semiconductor park being set up by Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd) in 48 acres in Sector 28 (E-01) under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority at an estimated cost of around Rs 4,000 crore, the statement said. The chief minister directed officials to develop the project using modern technology and global standards to attract further investment and boost employment generation in the state. The semiconductor park is expected to create employment opportunities for around 3,000 people, it stated.

