Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhanee Announce Engagement, Joining Two Prominent Families

In a union of two influential families, Revati Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, has announced her engagement to Sarang Lakhanee, a business executive from Nagpur.

The forthcoming nuptials were celebrated online with congratulatory posts from Revati's brother Vijay Sule and family friend Smruti Shinde, both sharing heartfelt messages and photos of the couple. Revati boasts an impressive educational background, holding degrees in economics and public administration from esteemed institutions.

Her fiancé, Sarang, brings a business acumen honed at Columbia Business School and his role as an executive director at the Vishvaraj Group. Meanwhile, Revati's grandfather, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, recovers in a Pune hospital following a chest infection.