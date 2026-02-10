Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhanee Announce Engagement, Joining Two Prominent Families
Revati Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, is engaged to Sarang Lakhanee, son of a businessman from Nagpur. Family members and friends shared congratulatory messages on social media. Revati graduated from St Xavier's College, while Sarang is an executive director at Vishvaraj Group.
- Country:
- India
In a union of two influential families, Revati Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, has announced her engagement to Sarang Lakhanee, a business executive from Nagpur.
The forthcoming nuptials were celebrated online with congratulatory posts from Revati's brother Vijay Sule and family friend Smruti Shinde, both sharing heartfelt messages and photos of the couple. Revati boasts an impressive educational background, holding degrees in economics and public administration from esteemed institutions.
Her fiancé, Sarang, brings a business acumen honed at Columbia Business School and his role as an executive director at the Vishvaraj Group. Meanwhile, Revati's grandfather, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, recovers in a Pune hospital following a chest infection.
ALSO READ
Sharad Pawar Hospitalized: Stable After Chest Infection Diagnosis
Sharad Pawar Hospitalized with Chest Congestion; Condition Stable
NCP Emerges Victorious in Pune Zilla Parishad With 51 Seats
Sharad Pawar Hospitalized: Health Stable Amid Chest Congestion
NCP (SP) Leads the Charge: A Political Triumph in Sangli