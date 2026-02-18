Left Menu

Sunetra Pawar Set to Lead NCP: A New Era Begins

Sunetra Pawar is set to become the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after the tragic passing of her husband, Ajit Pawar. The announcement, made by senior leader Praful Patel, highlights a leadership transition within the party following a fatal plane crash involving Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is poised to assume the role of national president for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on February 26. The announcement, disclosed by senior party figure Praful Patel, underscores a significant leadership change spurred by the untimely demise of Sunetra's husband and fellow Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash on January 28.

The tragic incident, which also claimed the lives of four others, occurred as the chartered Learjet 45 attempted to land near Baramati in Pune district. In light of these events, Praful Patel assured reporters that the party is focused on ensuring the NCP's stability and progress during this transitional phase.

When queried about the possibility of a merger between the NCP's factions, Patel stated that now is not the appropriate time to discuss such matters. The leadership handover marks a crucial moment for the NCP, as Sunetra Pawar prepares to guide the party forward.

