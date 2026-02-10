Gandhi Challenges Publisher Over Army Chief's Memoir Release

In a heated press interaction, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited an online post by former army chief MM Naravane to dispute Penguin Random House India's statement regarding the publication of Naravane's memoir. Gandhi questioned Penguin's credibility and stood by Naravane's word.

Gandhi claimed that Naravane's book contains information that's uncomfortable for the government and Prime Minister Modi. Meanwhile, Penguin stated that they have exclusive rights and have not published any copies.

The publishing rights controversy escalated following an FIR by Delhi Police over the alleged unauthorized circulation of the memoir's manuscript. Penguin insists any versions currently available are infringing on their copyright.

(With inputs from agencies.)