ZORR: The Zombie Comedy with a Sharp Social Bite

ZORR combines zombie horror and comedy to critique modern life's zombie-like routine. Produced by Kan Singh Sodha and directed by Gourab Dutta, the film uses humour and chaos to expose the joy-draining pressures of ambition. A strong ensemble cast and impactful music deliver a memorable cinematic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:29 IST
ZORR, a film crafted by Kan Singh Sodha and directed by Gourab Dutta, merges the worlds of zombie horror and comedy to issue a sharp critique of modern life's robotic routines.

The production cleverly uses humour and chaos to reflect how ambition and routine rob individuals of genuine joy. The story draws strength from the compelling performances of Rishab Chadha, Akash Makhija, and others, who imbue their characters with purpose without resorting to exaggeration.

A standout element is the music, with the promotional song ''Zorr Ka Dhakka'' resonating widely for its aptness to the film's theme. Technically, ZORR impresses with its makeup, VFX, and a balanced background score, offering entertainment and food for thought.

(With inputs from agencies.)

