Strategic Dialogue: Hemant Soren and Gaurav Gogoi's Election Blueprint
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Assam Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi discussed strategies for the forthcoming assembly elections in Assam. The meeting, held at Soren’s residential office, focused on collaborative efforts between their parties, JMM and Congress, as they prepare for the elections slated for April.
In anticipation of the upcoming assembly elections in Assam, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met with Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi to strategize the campaign.
The meeting took place at Soren's residence, highlighting the collaboration between his party, JMM, and the Congress.
Both leaders emphasized ongoing organizational and electoral preparations, as the state gears up for the elections scheduled for April.
