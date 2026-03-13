Strategic Dialogue: Hemant Soren and Gaurav Gogoi's Election Blueprint

In anticipation of the upcoming assembly elections in Assam, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met with Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi to strategize the campaign.

The meeting took place at Soren's residence, highlighting the collaboration between his party, JMM, and the Congress.

Both leaders emphasized ongoing organizational and electoral preparations, as the state gears up for the elections scheduled for April.

