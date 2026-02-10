Arijit Singh Surprises Fans in Kolkata with Anoushka Shankar Jugalbandi

In a delightful comeback, playback singer Arijit Singh captivated the audience at a live show in Kolkata, marking his first stage appearance since announcing a pause on his playback singing career. Joining the celebrated sitarist Anoushka Shankar, the duo delivered an enthralling performance that left fans in awe.

As videos of the jugalbandi continue to go viral, Arijit took to Instagram to express his gratitude to Anoushka, describing the collaboration as a beautiful experience. His post marked his first on social media since revealing his departure from playback singing assignments.

Last month, Arijit startled his followers by declaring his intention to cease new engagements as a playback singer, calling his journey 'wonderful' and thanking fans for their continued support and love over the years.

