Kerala Pioneers Community-Owned Energy Storage to Boost Resilience

Kerala has embarked on an innovative energy initiative with the unveiling of a community-owned Battery Energy Storage System (C-BESS) in Perinjanam, Thrissur. This pilot project aims to enhance the region's power resilience by decentralizing energy storage, a move seen as crucial in the wake of past grid failures caused by natural disasters.

The ambitious Rs 2-crore project, scheduled for commissioning by May 2026, is Kerala's first venture into decentralized storage under community management. Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) K R Jyotilal emphasized its potential as a template for a national strategy, linking it to the state's emerging electric mobility framework.

The report by Asar Social Impact Advisors highlighted Kerala's strides in solar adoption, but noted the ongoing challenges like grid reliance during peak hours. The Perinjanam model, therefore, is not just an energy solution but a step towards a scalable framework that balances local power generation with demand.