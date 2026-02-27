Left Menu

Kerala Pioneers Community-Owned Energy Storage to Boost Resilience

Kerala launches its first community-owned Battery Energy Storage System in Thrissur to enhance climate-resilient energy infrastructure. The Rs 2-crore project, a significant step towards energy security, links to the state's electric mobility plan and aims to mitigate evening peak demand and grid vulnerabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:40 IST
Kerala has embarked on an innovative energy initiative with the unveiling of a community-owned Battery Energy Storage System (C-BESS) in Perinjanam, Thrissur. This pilot project aims to enhance the region's power resilience by decentralizing energy storage, a move seen as crucial in the wake of past grid failures caused by natural disasters.

The ambitious Rs 2-crore project, scheduled for commissioning by May 2026, is Kerala's first venture into decentralized storage under community management. Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) K R Jyotilal emphasized its potential as a template for a national strategy, linking it to the state's emerging electric mobility framework.

The report by Asar Social Impact Advisors highlighted Kerala's strides in solar adoption, but noted the ongoing challenges like grid reliance during peak hours. The Perinjanam model, therefore, is not just an energy solution but a step towards a scalable framework that balances local power generation with demand.

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

