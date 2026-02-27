Drone Down: Romania's Sky Tensions amid Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine thwarted a drone intrusion near the Romanian border during a Russian assault on Ukrainian port facilities, Romania's defense ministry reported. Fighter jets were mobilized, and the drone was intercepted near Chilia Veche, a Romanian village opposite Ukraine's Danube coast.

Romania, a NATO and EU member, shares an extensive border with Ukraine. The nation has seen frequent airspace breaches by drones amid Russia's continued offensive on Ukrainian ports along the Danube. Recent incidents have prompted Romanian jets to respond to each occurrence, including an airspace intrusion earlier this week.

Although Romanian law permits the peacetime downing of drones posing risk, such measures have yet to be enacted officially.

(With inputs from agencies.)