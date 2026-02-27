Legal Victory: Kejriwal Cleared in Excise Policy Case

A Delhi court has discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in a high-profile case involving the state's excise policy.

The investigation, which began in late 2021, included various legal actions, such as bail orders, arrest warrants, and multiple court hearings spanning several years.

The Supreme Court and High Court played pivotal roles throughout the case, culminating in the recent decision to clear Kejriwal and his associates of all charges linked to the alleged policy 'scam'.

(With inputs from agencies.)