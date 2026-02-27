Left Menu

Legal Victory: Kejriwal Cleared in Excise Policy Case

In a lengthy legal battle, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and others, have been discharged in the excise policy-related corruption case. The case saw multiple legal developments, including arrests and court rulings, before resulting in their discharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:39 IST
Legal Victory: Kejriwal Cleared in Excise Policy Case
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in a high-profile case involving the state's excise policy.

The investigation, which began in late 2021, included various legal actions, such as bail orders, arrest warrants, and multiple court hearings spanning several years.

The Supreme Court and High Court played pivotal roles throughout the case, culminating in the recent decision to clear Kejriwal and his associates of all charges linked to the alleged policy 'scam'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Prices Spike Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold Prices Spike Amid Global Uncertainty

 India
2
Fake ISRO Scientist's Elaborate Matrimonial Scam Uncovered

Fake ISRO Scientist's Elaborate Matrimonial Scam Uncovered

 India
3
Russia Mediates: Afghan-Pakistan Tensions Call for Diplomatic Solutions

Russia Mediates: Afghan-Pakistan Tensions Call for Diplomatic Solutions

 Global
4
Water Crisis on Ghodbunder Road: Call for Construction Freeze

Water Crisis on Ghodbunder Road: Call for Construction Freeze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026