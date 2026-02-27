Left Menu

Unprecedented Air Strikes: Pakistan vs. Taliban

Pakistan launched air strikes on Taliban forces in Afghanistan's key cities, marking the first direct attack on its former allies. The situation escalated, leading to claims of retaliatory strikes and heavy losses on both sides. Diplomatic efforts are underway to mediate the conflict.

27-02-2026
Pakistan initiated air strikes against the Taliban in major Afghan cities, a significant turn in their historically complex relationship. Islamabad's attacks targeted strategic military sites in Kabul and Kandahar, symbolizing a notable breakdown in ties between these neighboring nations.

The strikes, labeled a declaration of 'open war,' came in response to accusations that Afghanistan harbors militants attacking Pakistani territory. Taliban forces responded with alleged drone strikes, intensifying the conflict and resulting in considerable casualties.

Efforts by Russia, China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia to mediate indicate the critical international stakes involved. As the situation unfolds, the nuclear-armed region faces a pressing need for diplomatic resolution to prevent further escalation.

