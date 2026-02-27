Unprecedented Air Strikes: Pakistan vs. Taliban

Pakistan initiated air strikes against the Taliban in major Afghan cities, a significant turn in their historically complex relationship. Islamabad's attacks targeted strategic military sites in Kabul and Kandahar, symbolizing a notable breakdown in ties between these neighboring nations.

The strikes, labeled a declaration of 'open war,' came in response to accusations that Afghanistan harbors militants attacking Pakistani territory. Taliban forces responded with alleged drone strikes, intensifying the conflict and resulting in considerable casualties.

Efforts by Russia, China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia to mediate indicate the critical international stakes involved. As the situation unfolds, the nuclear-armed region faces a pressing need for diplomatic resolution to prevent further escalation.