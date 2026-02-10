Left Menu

Netflix India Renames Controversial Film Amidst Defamation Concerns

Netflix India has decided to rename the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' following a petition claiming the title was offensive to a religious community. The film's producer agreed to change the title. Consequently, legal proceedings in the Delhi High Court were closed. Promotional material was also withdrawn as part of this resolution.

Netflix India announced plans to rename the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' after a Delhi High Court petition labeled the title as offensive and defamatory. The decision came from concerns that the film's name misrepresented religious and cultural identities.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav recorded that the filmmaker opted for a title reflecting the film's actual narrative and intent. The producer's decision aligns with public sentiments over the original title's 'unintended interruptions.'

Following the change, the court concluded the petition matter, noting that all promotional materials had been removed. This controversy highlights ongoing debates about creative liberties and cultural sensitivities in media.

