Dramatic Skydiver Rescue at College Football Game

A dramatic scene unfolded during a college football game as a skydiver with a large American flag became ensnared in the stadium's video board. Disoriented, he was left hanging above the field for about 15-20 minutes, prompting a swift rescue by emergency teams.

The incident at Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium occurred when the skydiver veered off course before the school's spring game. Despite the initial distress among spectators, emergency personnel used an aerial ladder to reach and safely secure the individual.

Virginia Tech officials expressed their gratitude towards the first responders and confirmed that the skydiver was stable following the rescue. No injuries were reported during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)