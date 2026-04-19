TMC's 'nirmam sarkar' (cruel govt) is only interested in loot and not in development of tribals: PM in Bengal.
PTI | Purulia | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:18 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC's 'nirmam sarkar' (cruel govt) is only interested in loot and not in development of tribals: PM in Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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