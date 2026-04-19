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April 17: The 'Black Day' for Women's Political Empowerment

Union Minister Annpurna Devi declared April 17 as a 'black day' after a bill for 33% women's reservation in legislatures was defeated. She accused opposition parties of blocking women's rights. Devi emphasized the BJP's efforts under PM Modi to empower women socially and economically, now aiming for political empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:17 IST
April 17: The 'Black Day' for Women's Political Empowerment
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Union Minister Annpurna Devi has labeled April 17 as a 'black day' following the defeat of a Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at securing 33% reservation for women in legislatures.

Speaking in Lucknow, Devi alleged that opposition parties deliberately obstructed the bill, thwarting women's aspirations for political rights.

She highlighted the BJP's initiatives under Prime Minister Modi to empower women economically and socially, asserting that political empowerment was the logical next step.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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