What We Eat, What We Become: Connecting Food Choices to Climate Action

During Mumbai Climate Week at 3 Art House, Biokraft Foods and Project Mumbai organized a panel on the link between food choices and climate impact. Featuring insights from restaurateurs and climate experts, the session highlighted how mindful consumption can drive sustainability and improve global food systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:09 IST
Biokraft Foods in collaboration with Project Mumbai organized 'What We Eat, What We Become,' a panel during Mumbai Climate Week at 3 Art House. The discussion, moderated by Kamalnayan Tibrewal, brought together food founders and climate experts to discuss how daily food choices impact emissions, biodiversity, and urban food systems.

Speakers Siddhant Padte and Ajinkya More, co-founders of Nude Food Cafe, shared their experience in sustainable dining through zero-waste practices. They emphasized that conscious dining can reduce environmental impact while enhancing the eating experience, thereby making sustainability a collective effort involving farmers, kitchens, and consumers.

Dipal Damania from Naturefuture underscored the link between biodiversity and food systems, stating that respecting natural cycles through local and seasonal food choices helps maintain ecological balance. Additional insights came from Aromi Salot and Nirmal Topiwala, who stressed the importance of data and community action in cultivating climate solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

