Lessons from Antarctica: Leadership and Resilience Unveiled

Miranda House College hosted a panel discussion about life in Antarctica, emphasizing resilience and leadership. The event, organized alongside UNESCO and Her World India, aimed to connect polar experiences with daily challenges. Polar experts shared insights on teamwork and mental strength in extreme environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 00:40 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 00:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Miranda House College hosted an enlightening panel discussion on the harsh realities and invaluable lessons drawn from life in Antarctica. The session, named 'Live Your Dreams: Lessons from Antarctica,' was curated by the college's Policy Centre & Gender Lab in conjunction with UNESCO and Her World India.

The event aimed to bridge experiences from extreme environments with everyday challenges, providing a platform for students to learn from firsthand accounts of resilience, leadership, and perseverance. Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda inaugurated the program, emphasizing how stories from such austere conditions encourage pushing personal limits and impart relevant insights for daily life and leadership.

Speakers included polar expeditionary and leadership expert Jens Neumann, who discussed teamwork and decision-making under pressure, and psychologist and explorer Alexandra Guryeva, who underscored the significance of mental fortitude, self-discovery, and emotional balance during isolation.

