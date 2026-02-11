SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2026: Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs and Rural Crafts

In a vibrant display of entrepreneurship and rural craftsmanship, the SARAS Aajeevika Mela-2026 commenced in Gurugram, featuring over 900 women entrepreneurs from across India. The event, held at Leisure Valley Park, showcases a spectrum of handicrafts, providing a glimpse into India's rich artisanal heritage.

Swati Sharma, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Rural Development, highlighted the success of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, with 2.9 crore women nearing the government's goal of becoming 'Lakhpati Didis'. She emphasized the financial acumen of rural women, as self-help groups show a significant decline in non-performing assets.

The fair offers visitors a chance to engage with traditional crafts and enjoy cultural performances, all while learning vital skills at the Knowledge and Learning Pavilion. Open daily from 11 am to 9.30 pm until February 26, it serves as a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of India's rural women.

