Delhi-based Indian Mountaineer Jyoti Sharma Creates History with Fastest Solo Ascent of Mt. Kilimanjaro on 77th Republic Day

New Delhi [India], February 11: India's mountaineering fraternity and the nation at large are celebrating a historic achievement as Indian mountaineer Jyoti Sharma, a 42-year-old Indian mountaineer residing in Ghaziabad with her hometown in Sadatpur Extention, Delhi, has set a new record for the fastest successful Solo ascent of Mt. Kilimanjaro (Uhuru Peak) (5,895 meters), the highest mountain in Africa. The 42-year-old climber reached the summit-Uhuru Peak-at 8:18 AM on January 26, 2026, marking India's 77th Republic Day, and completed the entire expedition in an extraordinary 2 days, 19 hours, and 44 minutes. Jyoti Sharma's solo ascent, which sets a new benchmark, has received official certification from the Kilimanjaro National Park Authority, Tanzania. The authority-issued that certificate documents her entry time, summit time, and trek completion details, supported by GPS tracking data that recorded her exact coordinates throughout the expedition monitored by pioneer mountaineer company(Nepal). The certificate also includes a scannable barcode for full verification, ensuring transparency and international credibility of the achievement. She summited Mount Kilimanjaro via the Marangu Route, beginning her trek. Her expedition covered multiple ecological zones: from Marangu Gate to Mandara Hut through the rainforest, Mandara to Horombo Hut across the moorland zone, Horombo to Kibo Hut in the alpine desert, and finally the demanding Kibo Hut to Uhuru Peak stretch through the arctic zone. Jyoti Sharma said, after summiting ''Standing on the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro on India's 77th Republic Day was deeply emotional for me. This climb was not about set a record-it was about proving that discipline, preparation, and belief can carry you beyond age, fear, and doubt. I dedicate this achievement to my country and to everyone who thinks it's too late to begin.'' A marketing brand ambassador of LRS Services Pvt. Ltd., Jyoti has been actively involved in mountaineering for several years. Her journey includes climbing Sandakphu in 2023, reaching Everest Base Camp in 2024, and conquering Ben Nevis, the UK's highest peak, in 2025, experiences that strengthened her endurance and resolve. Her senior guide, Ramadhani Mohamedi Abedi, praised her determination, stating, ''Jyoti, you are an incredibly strong woman-a true superwoman who never gives up. This is just the beginning, and one day you will inspire millions.'' Concluding her journey, Jyoti reflected, ''All I had in my mind was to give my country and my family a moment of pride and to keep the promise I made to myself-that dreams have no age.''

